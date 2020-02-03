Triple M Melbourne 105.1
Open Mic Night

Love to try stand up?

Coming up Friday the 6th of February at 6 Degrees will be the opportunity for budding stand-up comedians to be part of this special one-off open mic event!

Hosted by award-winning Sydney comedian Rose Callaghan and featuring support from some of Melbourne's finest, this will be a weird, wild night to remember!

 

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/862714160813892/

 

Link to sign up for a spot as a performer: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1qmYbjeHt6YloBJJJxfgzc0VLWe8p6UKUTZP-Z3ZbY08

 

Link to buy tickets to watch as a non performer: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/6d-stand-up-comedy-night-mc-rose-callaghan-tickets-87859990597?fbclid=IwAR0iaJd6BMrP5M4IA6InxMM5NBCp4JRruf_S3ybQKJuKW7qR6e9UMudUZeU 

Marion Print

3 February 2020

Article by:

Marion Print

