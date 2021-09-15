Open Training Session To Fill The Void Of No Grand Final Parade

West Aussies will not experience a Grand Final parade through the CBD, however the traditional event will be replaced by an open training session the day before the big game.

Footy fans will flock to the "captain's run" at Optus Stadium to see their favourite players prepare for the penultimate contest.

The Demons and Bulldogs will train in front of fans on Friday morning, the AFL are set to release further details on how fans can register for the free event.

Captains Max Gawn and Marcus Bontempelli will hoist the premiership trophy at a press conference following training.

The parade was turned down by the AFL, denying Perth's plans of a “river parade” transporting players by boat from South Perth to Elizabeth Quay.

Instead the City of Perth plans to host its own parade for the people on Grand Final eve.

“We’ve always respected this is the AFL’s call to make. We pushed hard for a street parade and then were excited to offer the option of a river parade,” Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas said.

“We thought the two teams coming across on boats from South Perth and then presented to the Elizabeth Quay crowd had great merit, but the AFL’s strong desire is for a ticketed event and the size and scale of Elizabeth Quay makes that difficult.

“But the CBD will still come alive on grand final eve and we’re now planning a people’s parade."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.