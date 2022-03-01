Operation Cleanup On The Gold Coast As Crews Assess Damage

Cleanup crews and ADF troops are arriving on the Gold Coast, after major flooding impacted various communities.

The flooding occurred along sections of the Albert and Logan Rivers, the Queensland Premier expects water levels to remain high for at least three more days.

Both Tallebudgera and Currimbin Valleys are seeing subsiding water levels, as Council crews hit the ground running.

Community workers will assess damage to properties and buildings, removing debris and initiating road repairs.

While the rain has disappeared, Gold Coast residents should remain on high alert.

"Council advises major flooding will occur in the Albert and Logan catchments, peaking Tuesday morning," City of Gold Coast said in an overnight update.

"The Albert and Logan Rivers are now expected to peak above 2017 levels by half a metre."

"Council advises residents to prepare and act accordingly."

The Queensland Premier expects schools to reopen on Wednesday, although 150 schools will remain closed in the southeast.

"Please have a look on the website and I’m quite sure that principals will be communicating to parents and to students," she said.

"But as you can appreciate if there is water though a school that could impact on providing education, those schools will need to remain closed until they do an audit.

"Likewise where it’s safe to return to work people should think about that but just remember the rail network is down, some of our roads are clogged."

