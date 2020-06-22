OPERATION TRIDENT: Coffs Harbour Driving Offences Remain A Concern

Almost 350 offences were recorded over the weekend in the Coffs Harbour region with Operation Trident.

The high visibility operation conducted by the North Region Highway Patrol aimed to reduce the incidences of road related trauma through targeting the known factors including speed, fatigue, restraints and drink/drug driving.

Kicking off on Thursday, until today, the results are still alarming for the region which had one of the highest rates of fatal road crashes in 2019.

While 8 drivers were detected for drink driving out of more than 900 RBTs, more than 100 infringement notices were handed out for speeding, 11 for restraint offences, and 170 other infringement notices were also issued.

NSW Police say that personal responsibility needs to be taken when getting behind the wheel of a car.

Results in the key areas are as follows:

RBT (Stationary & Mobile) – 908

Drink Driving Detections – 8

Random Drug Tests – 51

Positive Drug Samples – 13

Traffic & Criminal Charges – 20

Infringement Notices (Other) – 170

Infringement Notices (Speed) – 108

Infringement Notices (Restraint) – 11

Defect Notices Issued – 13

North Region Highway Patrol teams will continue to focus on high risk driving such as speeding, drink or drug driving, not wearing a seat belt or proper helmet, driving distracted or fatigued, all in an effort to drive down the road toll on NSW roads.