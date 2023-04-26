Opinion Divided As Duck Hunting Resumes For Another Season

The 2023 duck hunting season officially kicked off today despite controversial opinions on whether the activity should be banned.

Duck hunting began at 8am today and will close 30 minutes after sunset on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

There is a bag limit of four birds per day, and six game duck species are permitted to be hunted, including the Pacific black duck, mountain duck, chestnut teal, grey teal, pink-eared duck and wood duck.

According to Field & Game Australia (AFG), 26,000 Victorian duck hunters are waiting for the duck season, with near-record numbers of game birds from a record breeding season.

AGF Chairman Danny Ryan said this event was the “grand final day and biggest event of the year” for many families.

“We have seen families and cultural traditions go back to more than three generations,” he said.

“Duck hunters will boost regional economies, continue family/cultural traditions of harvesting sustainable, free-range wild duck, and next year the argument will start again with competing versions of duck science.”

However, the Northern Victoria region’s new Animal Justice MP, Georgie Purcell, has called to ban the activity.

“I am determined to ensure that this is the very last season in Victoria. It is significantly reduced, and we have a parliamentary inquiry into the future of duck shooting,” Ms Purcell said.

According to Animal Liberation, 85 per cent of shooters don’t understand the safety risks of firing at ducks at close range.

Data has also shown that three of five shooters don’t know how to shoot to minimise wounding.

“All we need to end duck shooting is for Labor to change their position, and we think they are potentially close to doing it,” she said.

