Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese Pledges $60M To Upgrade Hobart Airport

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has promised big things for Hobart Airport, including a $60 million upgrade, should Labor win the election.

Albanese surprised Woody and Tubes this morning when he called in from his home Covid isolation for a chat; the day after shadow minister for infrastructure, transport and regional development Catherine King made the announcement.

He told Woody and Tubes Labor believed investment in Tasmania was key to the region's economic success:

“We want both Launceston and Hobart airport to be economic powerhouses, that’s the plan that we’ve got there," he explained.

He said upgrades would allow international flights to bring tourism directly to Tasmania while allowing international freight to transport Tasmania's produce to the world

"(We plan) To upgrade and strengthen the runway there at Hobart, as well as the airfield facility so that it can take wide bodies aircraft in terms of international flights - your A330s and planes like that, and also long-distance freight,” he explained.



The upgrades would see Hobard Airport upgraded to a Code E class airport - meaning it is able to handle Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Airbus A330s, and A350-100s. Tasmania is currently the only state in the country that does not have a Code E runway.



Take a listen:



As well as speaking on the planned upgrades to Hobart airport, the show also pressed Albanese on the cost of living, cost of childcare and Labor's chances of success in Tasmania.



