Opposition leader Bill Shorten is in town and he's got his cheque book ready.

What an election campaign it's been already- and there's still another 8 days to go.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has hit Cairns running, ready to promise plenty of cash for us.

He's at the Cairns Aquarium talking all things renewable energy and health.

More than $4 million will be given to the Cairns Hospital to make further upgrades- including a 3rd procedure room in the endoscopy unit.

With more money also announced for a multidisciplinary pre-admission clinic for patients about to undergo elective surgery to have all the services they need in one spot.

Shorten also wants the Far North to become the state's first renewable energy zone.

The plan to see us go green and create plenty of jobs for locals.

We'd be able to grab $5 million from Labor's energy security and modernisation fund to do the groundwork for the investment.

It would entice more renewable energy companies to set up their base here.