Opposition Pledges $125 Million To Fix Victoria’s Plagued Triple-0 Emergency Call System

As pre-election promises ramp up, Victoria’s Opposition leader Matthew Guy has pledged to fix the state’s ailing triple zero call system.

On Friday, the Liberals announced they would invest an extra $125 million in addition to the $333 million put aside in the budget, to upgrade the Emergency Services and Telecommunications Authority’s system.

“Every Victorian deserves to have confidence that when they call triple zero, someone will answer and help will be on the way,” Mr Guy said.

Under the oppositions plan to bring the emergency call-taking system back up to scratch, is an overhaul of ESTA’s IT systems, with an updated computer assisted dispatch program to better manage a surge in demand, along with addressing staff recruitment on frontline call-taking and dispatch roles, and ongoing funding.

“Our comprehensive plan will get triple-0 working again and restore community confidence that help will be there in an emergency" - Opposition leader Matthew Guy

It comes after a damning report earlier this month found 33 Victorians died because of issues with the triple-0 service.

