Opposition Urges For Apology After Minister's Shock Response To Cancer Patient

The opposition is urging Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews to apologise for the comment made by one of his ministers in response to a cancer patient travelling interstate for an emergency appointment.

Minister Natalie Hutchins said “sometimes you have to roll with the punches” after mother of two Kylie Hennessy needed to travel to Adelaide for a “functional MRI” which was needed before her surgery, following a long wait ahead in Melbourne for one.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

“These statements highlight the dismissive and insulting approach of this government towards Victorians in need of vital health treatment,” Liberal Party Victoria wrote in a statement.

“This is not the attitude of a government prepared to fix the crisis it has caused in Victoria’s health system.”

The senior government minister said she had seen first-hand the challenges people suffering from cancer went through when her husband was being treated.

Ms Hutchins comment comes just weeks after Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas’ ”I need to make this point, people in our health system do not always have good outcomes” comment.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: