Optus boosts coverage at Mt Gambier Airport

Optus have just switched on a new tower at Mt Gambier Airport, delivering dedicated coverage to the Airport as well as the area of Wandilo.

The tower, which is located along Airport Road, will also enhance coverage along Riddoch Highway.

Optus Territory General Manager for South Australia, Rob Seymour said, “We are continuously looking to increase Optus’ network coverage footprint outside metropolitan areas and offer real choice and competition for residents, with the new site at Mt Gambier Airport being central to this commitment.”

“We understand the importance for customers to have strong mobile coverage where they are working, living and travelling and this new site will play a key role in helping to facilitate this across Wandilo.”

“Especially considering eased restrictions around domestic travel in parts of the country, we know there will be increased foot traffic at Mt Gambier Airport. It’s great to know that for those passing through, whether it be for work or personal reasons, the tower will enable them to stay connected through reliable voice and data access.”

Optus customers wanting to raise an issue with the mobile network- such as congestion or an outage- can now simply ‘pin’ their location via a new crowd sourced network platform on Optus’ website called Network Experience Maps, for real time investigation. To view the new Network Experience Maps, click here