Optus Deals With Major Network Outage Nationwide

Optus Australia is in the midst of a mass network outage affecting thousands of customers.

Users have been unable to access the internet, or send/receive calls and text messages, as the telecommunications giant issues an apology.

"We are currently experiencing a major outage," the Optus site reads.

"Your mobile voice service may be interrupted. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to you during this time."

Optus users expressed their dissatisfaction of the service issues on social media, as the company detailed the are working to resolve the issue.

"We're aware of an issue impacting some Optus mobile customers' ability to make voice calls," the company said on Twitter.

"We are investigating and working to restore services as a priority.

"We understand connectivity is important and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"We're also aware that some NBN landline customers may be intermittently experiencing issues making calls on their service and are working to restore services asap," the network provider said in a follow-up tweet.

The server reports came rolling in just before 8.30am AEST on Tuesday morning.

