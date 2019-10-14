Orange Sculptures defaced within 24 hours

Within 24 hours of the 70+ citrus sculptures being constructed by some 700 volunteers, several people have been videoed from a distance, taking oranges from the sculptures to throw at one another.

Griffith Police would like any information on the people who did this at 1am Monday morning after the big effort to create them the prior morning.

The last vandalism of the sculptures in 2017 resulted in two men being fined $500 each, another fined $1000, and another ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.