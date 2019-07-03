Orazio Fantasia Reportedly Interested In A Move Back To South Australia

Essendon star Orazio Fantasia is interested a move back to South Australia, according to Marc McGowan at afl.com.au.

Fantasia grew up in Adelaide and played for Norwood in the SANFL before recruited to Essendon in the 2013 draft.

McGowan says that Port Adelaide are considered the frontrunners for Fantasia’s services if he chooses to leave at the end of this year.

Fantasia is contracted to Essendon until 2021, which would take him to free agency.

The 23-year-old has a close relationship with Port assistant coach Nathan Bassett, who coached Fantasia in his time at Norwood.

