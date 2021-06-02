Origins Market Wants Your Help With Picking WA's Best Producers

We know what you're thinking.

Where in WA can local producers and consumers meet to sample the very best that our great state has to offer?

Well, the answer is Busselton, because that's where Origins Market is opening this November (next door to Kmart at the Power Centre, Busselton).

And even better, they're asking all of us what producers should be a part of this epic coming together. They already have a stack of vendors signed up, but they want to hear from you as to who you think are WA's best producers? You can do so by visiting their website and clicking Vote Now. A $50 Origins voucher is available each month to one lucky voter.

Origins will be a market like no other in WA. Inspiration comes from some of the world’s best markets but the focus is 100% local. It will be the destination for locals and visitors alike to meet and enjoy produce and creations of WA’s best producers, growers and creators.

Sounds awesome to us!

MORE INFO: Click here