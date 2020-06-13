Oscar Brownless Stitched Bill Up With Dodgy Info For An Interview With Mark Blicavs

Mark Blicavs told the Saturday Rub about Oscar Brownless stitching Bill up with some dodgy info for an interview recently.

LISTEN HERE:

“Just before this interview Bill, I checked my phone and Oscar’s messaged me,” Blicavs said.

“And he’s said ‘I’ve stitched Dad up again’!”

Bill explained how he’d stuffed up.

“I’m not fallin for that one,” Bill said.

“I said ‘any goss on Blitz?’, he said ‘yeah he’s got this aquarium, he loves fish and all that, he’s got a fish called Kevin.

“In the interview I go ‘how’s the aquarium, how’s your fish?’, he goes ‘I dunno what you’re talking about’!”

Blicavs also spoke about Brandan Parfitt and Quinton Narkle's haircuts, the coronavirus restriction protocols, the Cats' win over Hawthorn and more.

