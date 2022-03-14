Oscar-Winning Actor William Hurt Dies Aged 71

Oscar winning actor behind known for his roles in Broadcast news and Kiss of the Spider Woman William Hurt has died aged 71after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

Hurt’s family issued a statement shortly after the actor’s death requesting privacy from fans and the media.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday," Hurt’s son Will said in a statement.

"He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time."

The actor’s death comes four years after he announced a terminal prostate cancer diagnosis which had spread to his bones.

Hurt had his break in the 1980 movie Altered States and quickly shot to stardom receiving three separate Oscar nominations and eventually taking home the Oscar for best leading actor for his role in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Tributes for Hurt have flooded social media with fellow actors including Albert Brooks and Topher Grace sharing their condolences.

“Working with him on Broadcast News was amazing,” Brooks said.

“He will be greatly missed.”

“Grateful that I had the opportunity to work with William Hurt,” Grace said.

“My thoughts are with his family.”

