Our Call Of Alastair Lynch Throwing Punches At Darryl Wakelin In The 2004 Grand Final

The most iconic moment of the 2004 grand final is Alastair Lynch throwing a series of punches at Darryl Wakelin late in the first quarter.

It was like a heavyweight boxing bout, and BT called it like that for Triple M.

an hour ago

