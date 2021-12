The Aussies were off to a fast start at the Gabba!

After losing the toss and bowling first, the bowlers made light work of the English top order.

Catch Triple M Cricket's call of all ten wickets.

LISTEN HERE:

Catch all the action from the Gabba live on Triple M or the LiSTNR app!

Follow Triple M Cricket on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook for all the best bits this summer.