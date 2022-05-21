Our Call Of All 9 Of Carlton’s Second Goals Against Sydney

"It's raining Blue goals at Marvel!"

Article heading image for Our Call Of All 9 Of Carlton’s Second Goals Against Sydney

Image: Getty

Carlton blew their game against Sydney apart in the second quarter last night, slamming on nine goals to three to set up a 15-point win and climb into the top four.

The Triple M Footy call team of Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Jason Dunstall and Ash Chua were there as the Blues rolled over the top of the Swans in the second term.

LISTEN TO HOW WE CALLED ALL THE GOALS HERE:

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!

Rudi Edsall

21 May 2022

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

Carlton Blues
AFL
Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
Carlton Blues
AFL
Triple M Footy
Carlton Blues
AFL
Triple M Footy
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs