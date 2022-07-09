Our Call Of All Five Of Collingwood’s Last Quarter Goals Against North Melbourne

Collingwood came from the clouds after three quarter time against North Melbourne at the MCG today, booting five last quarter goals to come from a 26 point deficit to a seven point win.

LISTEN TO OUR CALL OF ALL FIVE OF THE GOALS HERE:

The win was the Pies’ seventh in a row, and puts them up to fifth on the ladder after 17 rounds.

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Catch our best stuff on our Youtube channel:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!