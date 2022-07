"GOODBYE"

With the game on the line, Maroons veteran Ben Hunt showed his class with a charge-down effort to pick off Nathan Cleary's kick before running away for the match-sealer as Queensland clinched the series.

Take a listen below to the Triple M NRL call of the Maroons' thrilling finish, led by Hunt's moment of brilliance.

LISTEN HERE:

