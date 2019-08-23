Our Call Of Buddy Franklin’s Monster Goal Against Hawthorn In 2016

With Buddy Franklin's 300th game on tomorrow, we figured it was worth looking back at one of his best moments.

Bud famously kicked a monster 80 metre bomb against Hawthorn in 2016 that won Sydney a tight game at the MCG in round 9.

Our commentary team, led by James Brayshaw, were blown away by it.

LISTEN TO OUR CALL HERE:

We still say "Piss off Bud!" around the Triple M offices every time the great man does something ridiculous!

Watch the goal here:

