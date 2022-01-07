Our Call Of Cam Green Bowling Ben Stokes But The Bail Stayed On

Some weird-arse drama has happened at the SCG, with Cam Green bowling Ben Stokes with a beautiful delivery — that didn’t knock the bails off.

The Aussies went up in appeal for LBW, which umpire Paul Reiffel gave out — despite the ball not hitting Stokes’s pads.

A review showed that it missed the pad, but hit the stumps, and the review was overturned.

One of the most remarkable incidents you’ll see in cricket.

