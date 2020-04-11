Our Call Of Cam Mooney’s Miss On The Half Time Siren Of The 2008 Grand Final

One of the most iconic moments of the 2008 grand final is Cam Mooney missing a set shot from essentially the goal square after the half time siren.

The Hawks ended up surprising the much fancied Cats to run out 18.7 (115) to 11.23 (89) in one of the biggest upsets in the recent history of the game.

