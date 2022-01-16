Our Call Of Chris Woakes Taking A Wicket Off A No Ball

Can you believe it! It's happened AGAIN! England have taken another wicket off a no ball.

Chris Woakes was the offender this time. He castled Alex Carey on 19, but on closer inspection he over stepped!

"BACK YA GO CHAMP! BACK YOU GO!"

LISTEN HERE:

This is the third time England have taken a wicket while over stepping during the Ashes series.

