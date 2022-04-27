Our Call Of Cody Weightman’s Falcon
Bulldogs provocateur Cody Weightman copped a proper falcon on Saturday, much to the amusement of the Triple M Footy call team.
James Brayshaw was particularly into the “facial Sherrin plant”.
"He will have a shower tonight, Cody Weightman, and the Sherrin print will be on his face!" JB said.
Watch the falcon (albeit in meme form) here:
