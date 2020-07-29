Our Call Of Dustin Martin’s Goal Of The Year Contender
What a goal!
Image: Channel 7
Dustin Martin put forward a goal of the year contender in the fourth quarter of the game against the Bulldogs tonight, shrugging a tackle, dishing off a handball, getting it back and kicking a drop punt from the boundary as he ran away from goal.
Listen to our call of it here:
Watch the goal here:
