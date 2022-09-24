Our Call Of Geelong's Dominant Premiership Quarter

Six unanswered goals in the third quarter put an exclamation mark on a dominant Grand Final performance from the Cats!

The hoops piled it on out of the main break, with their pressure and class head and shoulders above the Swans.

LISTEN HERE:

Mitch Duncan started the onslaught with an epic run-down tackle in the forward 50, before a Tom McCartin howler gifted an alert Brad Close his second of the day.

Isaac Smith kicked his third goal on the run, Cam Guthrie was rewarded for a strong tackle, and then it was the Tyson Stengle show as the All-Australian bagged two beauties.

BEST OF TRIPLE M FOOTY: