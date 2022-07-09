Our Call of Gold Coast's After The Siren Win Over Richmond!

What a finish!

Article heading image for Our Call of Gold Coast's After The Siren Win Over Richmond!

Image: Getty

"OH MY GOODNESS!"

Noah Anderson showed nerves of steel lining up after the siren as the Suns saw off the Tiges in thrilling fashion!

Take a listen to the Triple M Footy call of the amazing finish- led by Liam Flanagan.

LISTEN HERE:

9 July 2022

