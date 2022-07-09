Our Call of Gold Coast's After The Siren Win Over Richmond!
What a finish!
Image: Getty
"OH MY GOODNESS!"
Noah Anderson showed nerves of steel lining up after the siren as the Suns saw off the Tiges in thrilling fashion!
Take a listen to the Triple M Footy call of the amazing finish- led by Liam Flanagan.
LISTEN HERE:
