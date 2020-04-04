Our Call Of Jake Stringer’s Fourth Quarter Goal In The 2016 Grand Final

We replayed our iconic call of the 2016 grand final between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs today.

While Brian Taylor’s call of Tom Boyd’s goal from the centre square rightly gets all the attention, the call of Jake Stringer’s goal 10 minutes earlier is arguably just as good.

LISTEN HERE:

BT went Ken Bruce!

Check out the goal at the 6:43 mark of this video:

Get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!