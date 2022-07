Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was the star of the show at Marvel Stadium last night!

The 20 year-old kicked a career high five goals to down the reigning premiers, including a huge goal in the dying stages to seal the game for the Dogs.

Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly & Dale Thomas called the action!

“HE’S PLAYING THE GAME OF HIS LIFE JAMARRA UGLE-HAGAN!”

