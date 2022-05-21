Our Call Of Jeremy Cameron’s Massive Barrel After The Siren

"That's ridiculous!"

Jeremy Cameron reached deep into his bag of tricks after three quarter time against Port Adelaide today, booting an enormous torp goal to put the Cats 26 points up.

The Triple M Footy call team of James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Wayrne Carey, and Bernie Vince lost their minds when it happened.

Rudi Edsall

21 May 2022

