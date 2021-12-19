Our Call Of Jos Buttler Dropping Steve Smith First Ball

English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has had a bizarre Test in Adelaide, snaffling some genuine worldies but also dropping a couple of absolute sodas.

He was back at it this morning, taking an incredible catch to get rid of Marcus Harris and then dropping a regulation nick off Steve Smith the every next ball.

LISTEN TO HOW WE CALLED THE DROP HERE:

The drop was in the middle of a wild passage of play where Buttler took a screamer, the drop happened and then a verrrry marginal umpire’s call saved Steve Smith.

LISTEN TO OUR CALL OF THE THREE DRAMATIC BALLS HERE:

