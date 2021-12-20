Our Call Of Jos Buttler Standing On His Stumps

Jos Buttler put together one of the great rearguard actions in the second dig at Adelaide to frustrate Australia on their quest for a 2-0 Ashes lead.

But it came crashing down at the start of the last session when Buttler stood on his stumps facing the bowling of Jhye Richardson.

LISTEN TO OUR CALL OF IT HERE:

WATCH THE WICKET HERE:

It was a brutal way to go after a brutal slog of 26 off 207 balls to try and save the game, but the Aussies wouldn’t care — they eventually rolled England for 192 off 113.1 overs to go 2-0 up heading to the MCG on Boxing Day.

