Our Call Of Josh Daicos’s Goal Of The Year Contender

What a goal!

Josh Daicos channeled his famous dad to kick a genuine goal of the year contender that doubled as a Collingwood sealer tonight.

LISTEN TO OUR CALL OF IT HERE:

A little bit of magic from the son of a legend!

Watch the goal here:

Rudi Edsall

10 hours ago

Rudi Edsall

Josh Daicos
