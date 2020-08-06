Our Call Of Josh Daicos’s Goal Of The Year Contender

Josh Daicos channeled his famous dad to kick a genuine goal of the year contender that doubled as a Collingwood sealer tonight.

LISTEN TO OUR CALL OF IT HERE:

A little bit of magic from the son of a legend!

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Watch the goal here:

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!