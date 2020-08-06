Our Call Of Josh Daicos’s Goal Of The Year Contender
What a goal!
Image: Fox Footy
Josh Daicos channeled his famous dad to kick a genuine goal of the year contender that doubled as a Collingwood sealer tonight.
LISTEN TO OUR CALL OF IT HERE:
A little bit of magic from the son of a legend!
Watch the goal here:
