Our Call Of Marcus Harris Hitting The Winning Runs

Australia have gone 1-0 up in the Ashes with a nine wicket win at the Gabba, chasing a paltry total of 20 for the loss of just makeshift opener Alex Carey.

Under fire opener Marcus Harris hit the winning runs off the first ball of the sixth over, cutting through point.

Rudi Edsall

11 December 2021

