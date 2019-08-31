Our Call Of Mark Yeates Flattening Dermott Brereton At The First Bounce Of 1989 Grand Final

One of the most iconic moments in VFL/AFL grand final history is Mark Yeates coming off the line and cannoning into Dermott Brereton at the opening bounce in 1989.

Our call team — James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey and Billy Brownless — are covering the classic game today and sunk their teeth into the classic moment.

Brereton famously carried on playing, kicking three on the way to a famous 21.18 (144) to 21.12 (138) win.

