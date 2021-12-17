Our Call of Marnus Labuschagne's First Ton of the Summer

It took 286 balls and small heart attack last night but Marnus Labuschagne has knocked up his first century of the summer in one of the more patient innings you've ever seen - and he got to share the moment with his favourite teammate.

"And he get's a big hug from his weird-arse brother!"

LISTEN TO HOW WE CALLED IT HERE:

