Our Call Of Mason Cox’s Last Running Bounce Goal Against Geelong In 2016

Mason Cox brought the house down against Gold Coast on Monday night when he took a running bounce and dobbed a goal to seal the game.

But it wasn’t the first time he’s sealed a match with a goal on the run.

The first time was a classic in a huge upset against Geelong back in 2016.

Rudi Edsall

a day ago

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

