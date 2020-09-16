Our Call Of Mason Cox’s Last Running Bounce Goal Against Geelong In 2016
Vintage Triple M Footy!
Image: Channel 7
Mason Cox brought the house down against Gold Coast on Monday night when he took a running bounce and dobbed a goal to seal the game.
But it wasn’t the first time he’s sealed a match with a goal on the run.
The first time was a classic in a huge upset against Geelong back in 2016.
LISTEN TO OUR CALL OF IT HERE:
Vintage stuff from JB and Spud — and that was Fev you heard in there too!
Watch the vision of the goal here:
