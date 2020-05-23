Our Call Of Matty Scarlett’s Toe Poke And Paul Chapman’s Winner In The 2009 Grand Final

Matty Scarlett’s famous toe poke is one of the most iconic moments in grand final history.

It led to Paul Chapman snapping a left-footed goal that ultimately proved the winner; the culmination of a brutal grand final in cold, wet conditions with both teams loving nothing on the park.

Our call of the the moment was just as epic as the game.

LISTEN HERE:

Watch the toe poke and goal here:

Rudi Edsall

10 hours ago

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

