Our Call Of Matty Scarlett’s Toe Poke And Paul Chapman’s Winner In The 2009 Grand Final
Iconic moment
Matty Scarlett’s famous toe poke is one of the most iconic moments in grand final history.
It led to Paul Chapman snapping a left-footed goal that ultimately proved the winner; the culmination of a brutal grand final in cold, wet conditions with both teams loving nothing on the park.
Our call of the the moment was just as epic as the game.
LISTEN HERE:
Watch the toe poke and goal here:
Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to help you through the long days and nights in isolation!