Here's one for all the Demon's fans...

Melbourne skipper Max Gawn produced one of the great finals performances on Friday night as his Demons downed the Cats by 83 points.

Maxy finished the game with 5 majors, 19 disposals, 6 tackles and 33 hit outs.

Luke Darcy, Mark Howard, Jason Dunstall & Nathan Brown were losing their minds about how good Max was!

"HE'S GENUINELY TAKING THE PISS MAX!"

