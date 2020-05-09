Our Call Of Mitch Morton’s Back To Back Goals In The 2012 Grand Final

On grand final day, sometimes an unlikely man makes himself a hero.

In 2012, that man was Mitch Morton.

He kicked two goals late in the second quarter in the Swans’ upset win over Hawthorn, and the Triple M boys in the commentary box were absolutely loving it!

The Swans went on to win 14.7 (91) to 11.15 (81) in one of the greatest grand finals ever.

