Our Call Of Mitch Morton’s Back To Back Goals In The 2012 Grand Final
"He's taking some Jim!"
On grand final day, sometimes an unlikely man makes himself a hero.
In 2012, that man was Mitch Morton.
He kicked two goals late in the second quarter in the Swans’ upset win over Hawthorn, and the Triple M boys in the commentary box were absolutely loving it!
The Swans went on to win 14.7 (91) to 11.15 (81) in one of the greatest grand finals ever.
