Our Call Of Nic Malceski Kicking The Sealer In The 2012 Grand Final

The Bearded Malcho!

Article heading image for Our Call Of Nic Malceski Kicking The Sealer In The 2012 Grand Final

Image: Getty

Nic Malceski kicking the sealer in the 2012 grand final is one of the most iconic moments in footy history.

Our commentary box — James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Danny Frawley and Garry Lyon — went NUTS when it happened

LISTEN TO OUR CALL HERE:

Check out the last two minutes of the game — including the bearded Malcho’s heroics — here:

Get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!

Rudi Edsall

9 hours ago

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

Sydney Swans
2012 AFL Grand Final
Nic Malecski
Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
Sydney Swans
2012 AFL Grand Final
Nic Malecski
Triple M Footy
Sydney Swans
2012 AFL Grand Final
Nic Malecski
Triple M Footy
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs