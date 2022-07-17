Our Call Of Sam Draper’s Goal Of The Year Contender

Essendon ruckman — and cult figure — Sam Draper kicked a goal of the year contender against Gold Coast and the Triple M Footy call team of Tim Solly, Will Ralston, Josh Bruce, Mickey Roberts and Ethan Meldrum bloody loved it.

