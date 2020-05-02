Our Call Of Scott Burns Bumping Michael Voss In The 2002 Grand Final

"Look at Voss!"

Scott Burns laying a heavy bump on Michael Voss who got up and set up a goal is an iconic moment of the 2002 grand final.

LISTEN TO OUR CALL OF IT HERE:

BT’s call is as iconic as the bump!

Speaking of Vossy, he came on the Saturday Rub ahead of us playing a replay of the 2002 grand final and pulled off the biggest alpha move imaginable.

WATCH IT HERE:

