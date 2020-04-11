Our Call Of Stuart Dew Tearing Geelong Apart In The 2008 Grand Final

Luke Hodge took home the Norm Smith in the 2008 grand final, but Stuart Dew’s third quarter was the defining moment of the day.

In six third quarter minutes, Dew set up two goals and kicked two himself as the Hawks booted six consecutive majors to take the game away from the Cats.

LISTEN TO OUR CALL OF STUART DEW’S RAMPAGE HERE:

Watch the highlights of Stuey Dew’s six minutes of madness here:

Big Stuey ended up powering the Hawks to a 18.7 (115) v 11.23 (89) win in one of the biggest upsets in the recent history of the game.

