Our Call Of Sydney's Thrilling One-Point Preliminary Final Win

The Swans held on in one of the games of the year to book their spot in the 2022 Grand Final!

Collingwood nearly pulled off one of the great modern-day comebacks, but fell short by one point, with Brian Taylor and Liam Flanagan calling the frantic finish for Triple M.

The Swans led by 23 points at three-quarter time, but the Pies were always going to come back after the season they had.

An inside 50 in the final 10 seconds of the game had the ground holding its breath, but the Swans were able to somehow rush the ball over to hold on for a famous victory.

“I’m not joking, the grandstand is actually SHAKING!”

