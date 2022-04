In his playing debut, Tex Wanganeen - the son of Essendon legend Gavin - lit up the MCG crowd as he kicked his first major during the third quarter against the Demons.

Listen to Triple M call the youngsters classy goal, as his father Gavin watches on from the crowd!

"Tex Wanganeen son of a gun is on the board to continue the legend of the Wanganeen family!" Howie said.

"Jeez it was a class finish wasn't it.." Browny said.

