Our Call Of The 4 Wickets Before Stumps On Day 2
YESSSS!!
Australia absolutely ripped through the England top order late on Day 2!
Mitchell Starc got things rolling by picking up Zak Crawley & Dawid Malan in consecutive balls.
Then hometown hero Scott Boland chimed in with the scalps of Haseeb Hameed & nightwatchman Jack Leach!
LISTEN HERE:
England are reeling at 4/31. They still trail by 51 runs with Joe Root & Ben Stokes at the crease.
Don't miss a ball of the Ashes on Triple M Cricket this summer! Listen live or stream the call on the LiSTNR app.