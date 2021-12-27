Our Call Of The 4 Wickets Before Stumps On Day 2

Australia absolutely ripped through the England top order late on Day 2!

Mitchell Starc got things rolling by picking up Zak Crawley & Dawid Malan in consecutive balls.

Then hometown hero Scott Boland chimed in with the scalps of Haseeb Hameed & nightwatchman Jack Leach!

England are reeling at 4/31. They still trail by 51 runs with Joe Root & Ben Stokes at the crease.

