Our Call Of The 4 Wickets Before Stumps On Day 2

Australia absolutely ripped through the England top order late on Day 2! 

Mitchell Starc got things rolling by picking up Zak Crawley & Dawid Malan in consecutive balls.

Then hometown hero Scott Boland chimed in with the scalps of Haseeb Hameed & nightwatchman Jack Leach! 

England are reeling at 4/31. They still trail by 51 runs with Joe Root & Ben Stokes at the crease. 

27 December 2021

