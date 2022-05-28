Our Call Of The Chaos At The End Of The Sydney v Richmond Game
On Triple M Footy
Image: Getty
There was chaos after the siren in the Sydney v Richmond game at the SCG last night as the umpires didn’t pay what would have been a contentious 50 metre penalty against Chad Warner for kicking the ball away after the whistle.
Dion Prestia had been awarded a free kick as the siren went, and Warner booted the ball into the stands in celebration of Sydney’s six point win.
The umpires then conferred and decided not to pay a free kick on the grounds of "common sense".
